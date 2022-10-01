Maintenance vital for RO water purifier

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 12:08 AM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational image) Without maintenance, the water purifier will not function properly and there are chances you may end up drinking contaminated water.

Hyderabad: Over the last few years, water purifiers have become a part of almost every household. Given a host of factors, despite the water supplies from the water boards, families have started to shift to water purifiers completely for their drinking water needs.

In a purifier, the contaminated water passes through a thin polymer membrane with very small pores which weeds out minerals and impurities and flushes out those.

To ensure that you get clean and safe water every single day, you need to properly maintain the water purifier. Without maintenance, the water purifier will not function properly and there are chances you may end up drinking contaminated water.

Let’s discuss a few tips that will help you maintain the water purifier. Here are the 5 tips to maintain the good health of your purifier.

Maintaining the membrane

The membrane present in a water purifier system is responsible for overall health and maintenance of safe drinking water. This membrane needs to be changed every 3-4 months in order to prevent it from clogging pores.

Filter changes periodically

The filter of a purifier needs renewal after every 3-4 months. The reason behind this is the contaminants from water can clog the filters after a short span of time.

Not cleaning the water purifier regularly can affect its filtration capacity which can ultimately affect quality of the water. If you use them without changing, the impurities can be transferred to the water you drink. Water purifiers have 12 stages of purification, it is important to schedule the filter change on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on two other types of filters, sediment and carbon filters. Sediment filters collect the sediments over a period of time and need to be changed once a year. Carbon filters remove chlorine and other dangerous contaminants that affect the performance of the RO membrane. The filter is responsible for the taste and odour of the water you drink.

Keep a check on leakages

There might be chances of leakage when the purifier becomes too old and in that case, if you notice drips or leakages, get it fixed as soon as possible. Leakages in a water purifier can create a lot of fuss if you don’t take the right measures.

Sanitisation

In order to maintain the cleanliness, you have to periodically keep a check to clean the pipes of your purifier. This ensures the availability of clean water every time and it also increases the life of your purifier. The RO tank is the reason behind perfectly working purifiers.

Yearly maintenance

To avoid any serious issues with the purifier, make sure to get help from any professional. Renowned brands provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) which is a professional way to resolve the issue of your purifier.