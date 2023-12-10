Major drug racket uncovered in Tolichowki; authorities investigating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught seven persons including a woman at Tolichowki on Sunday for allegedly possessing and selling hashish oil. The police seized 310 ml of hashish oil and 70 grams of charas from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, caught the seven persons – Syed Muzaffar Ali (26), Abubaker Bin Abdul Aziz (23), Mohd Qaseem (35), Syed Murtuza Ali (34), Mubashir Khan (28), Nitin Goud (22) and Poonam Kumari (25). Two others Zeeshan Naveed and Syed Anwarullah Hussaini Quadri, both residents of Tolichowki, are absconding.

According to the police, Muzaffar and Abubaker through Qaseem were procuring the drugs from Paderu village in Aruku region of Andhra Pradesh and supplying to the other four persons, who were local peddlers. “A bottle containing 5 ml of hashish oil was sold for Rs. 2,000 to local peddlers who then sold it to customers around the city at a higher price,” said Khaleel Pasha.

The seven persons along with the property were handed over to Filmnagar police station for further action.