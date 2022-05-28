Major SSC exams end in Telangana

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The major SSC Public Examinations have concluded with the Social Studies exam on Saturday. A total of 5,08,143 regular students registered for the exam and 5,03,114 appeared. Similarly, out of 167 private candidates who applied for the exam 87 have appeared.

But for a malpractice case booked in Jagtial district, the exam was conducted peacefully, the Directorate of Government Exams said on Saturday.

The exams for SSC Main Language paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) will be conducted on May 30 and 31 respectively, while the SSC vocational course (theory) is on June 1.

