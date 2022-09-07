Make elaborate arrangements for Ganesh immersion, Gangula instructs officials

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(File Photo) BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements to complete Ganesh immersion in a peaceful and traditional manner, which is scheduled on September 9.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements to complete Ganesh immersion scheduled on September 9 in a peaceful manner and traditionally. Minister conducted a review meeting with district level officials to discuss arrangements for Ganesh immersion scheduled on Friday at the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the people of Karimnagar, which was known for peace and harmony, would celebrate all festivals with brotherhood. Like every year, Ganesh immersion should be done peacefully and without giving any chance for untoward incidents this time too. Ganesh idols installed in different parts of Karimnagar town would be immersed in tanks in Manakondur, Kothapalli and SRSP canal near Chinthakunta. So, officials should make necessary arrangements including barricades and lighting at immersion points.

Besides two big cranes, a small crane should be arranged at each immersion point, he said and instructed to deploy professional swimmers to work in three shifts to avert any untoward incidents. Earlier, people used to face difficulties to immerse idols due to lack of water in water bodies. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana state. Now, all water bodies including ponds, tanks and reservoirs have been filled with plenty of water.

Minister instructed the district medical and health officer to take steps to check the spread of communicable diseases. Besides medical camps, first aid boxes, ambulances and bleaching powder should also be made available at immersion points, he instructed. Informing that granite industry owners would arrange cranes, he directed electricity department officials to lift up the current wires in Ganesh immersion procession routes. Both Panchayat and Municipal officials should clean immersion points for every half an hour. He instructed R and B officials to take up repair works at Chinthakunta bridge.

Minister instructed the police officers to take steps to complete the immersion process between 12 midnight to 1 am. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal, Trainee Collector Lenin, DMHO Dr Juveria, DPO Veerabuchaiah, Transco SE Gangadhar, DCP Chandramohan and elders of different religions were also present.