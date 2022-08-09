Make Independence Day fete grand success: Adilabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

MLA Jogu Ramanna, Collector Sikta Patnaik and SP Uday Kumar Reddy raise flags during a programme held to distributes the flags in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik urged everyone to take part in Silver Jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence slated for August 15 and to make the event successful. She was speaking at the programme held for distribution of national flags here on Tuesday. She was joined by Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna.

Sikta opined that both freedom and independence were precious. She stated that Independence Day celebrations were kick-started with distribution of the flags. She said that the India achieved independence owing to sacrifices made by many leaders and freedom fighters. She wanted the public to unfurl the national flag atop of their houses on August 13, 14 and 15.

Ramanna said that 2 lakh flags were being given away to the public as part of the celebrations. He wanted youngsters, students, women and employees to participate in the celebrations and make them a grand successful. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kuamr Reddy also spoke. Additional Collectors Rizwan Shaik Basha and N Nataraj, Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh Rathod, municipal chairperson Jogu Premender and commissioner Shailaja were present.

Meanwhile, Collectors Bharati Hollikeri, Rahul Raj and Musharraf Ali Faruqui took part in similar events organized in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal district headquarters. They distributed flags to the public. They were accompanied by local MLAS.