Make Mother’s Day memorable with a Celebratory Brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:23 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year where we celebrate a life-long bond with our mothers and shower our gratitude and love. Honour the superwoman in your life by treating her like a queen with a splendid brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

The Food Exchange restaurant will be brimming with varied delicacies to choose from for you and your family. The surprise element is that while you gorge on the scrumptious brunch spread, the mothers will be dining there complimentary. Brunch buffet is priced at Rs 2,499-plus.

What: Mother’s Day Celebratory Brunch

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

When: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

For reservations, please contact: +91 88860 64430