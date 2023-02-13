Makers of ‘Act 1978’ team up again for Kannada film ‘19.20.21’

The Kannada feature film ‘19.20.21’ is set to release on March 3 in theatres

Hyderabad: After the success of their earlier movie, ‘Act 1978’, director Mansore and producer Devaraj R of D’ Creations have teamed up once again for their upcoming Kannada feature film ‘19.20.21’ set to release on March 3 in theatres.

It is believed to be based on real events depicting violations of human rights. Presented by Aagaaz Entertainment, the movie stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

Having directed National Award-winning Kannada films such as ‘Harivu’ and ‘Nathicharami’, filmmaker Mansore opens up about his upcoming film ‘19.20.21’. He says, “This film is based on true incidents that happened in Western Ghats near coastal Karnataka. This is story of a young tribal boy, a journalism student who fought against the system for his community and their Constitutional Rights. He is the first person who entered higher studies in whole tribal community. It’s a story of a community, too, which suffered decades at the hands of bureaucrats.”

Talking about the core message of the film, he states, “This movie emphasises that no matter who you are, if you are an inhabitant of India, you are entitled to live anywhere in this nation and avail of your Constitutional rights. If the bureaucracy attempts to stifle your voice or deny you your rights, you don’t have to pick physical force. You have the mightier option of the Indian Constitution with its Articles 19, 20 and 21 to back you up.”

Producer Devaraj shares on what prompted him to back this project – “This is my second collaboration with Mansore as a director. I am always in search of stories that will make people ponder. This one is certainly one of those kinds. When I heard the story for ‘19.20.21’, I had the same confidence about the results of the movie.”