Malkajgiri CCS Sub-inspector suspended over rape and charges

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat issued an order placing Malkajgiri CCS Sub-inspector Vijay Dharawath under suspension in connection with a rape and cheating case booked against him at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district.

Following a case of rape and cheating of a woman against Dharawath, the commissioner ordered an inquiry into the incident led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police rank official.

Based on the outcome of the inquiry, the SI was placed under suspension.

