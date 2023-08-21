CM KCR says choice to contest left to Mynampally

Hours ahead of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao releasing the party's first list of candidates in Hyderabad, Hanumantha Rao who was in Tirupati, even threatened to contest as an independent candidate if his son was denied a ticket from Medak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA Mynapally Hanumantha Rao on Monday stirred up a political storm by levelling allegations against Finance Minister T Harish Rao, accusing him of obstructing his son Rohith’s political foray by denying him an opportunity to contest from the Medak Assembly constituency. He vowed to set aside politics and focus on getting his son elected to the Assembly from Medak.

Hours ahead of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao releasing the party’s first list of candidates in Hyderabad, Hanumantha Rao who was in Tirupati, even threatened to contest as an independent candidate if his son was denied a ticket from Medak. He also made derogatory remarks against Harish Rao, accusing him of dictating politics in Medak. He insisted that the party either give tickets to both him and his son or reject both of them.

However, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao remained resolute in his approach, opting to retain the majority of the sitting MLAs including Hanumantha Rao for the Malkajgiri constituency and also former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy as the Medak candidate. Responding to the Malkajgiri legislator’s threats, the BRS president said it was upto the legislator to decide. “If he abides by the party, it’s okay. If he is not going to abide, that is his choice,” he said.

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao gave a strong warning to dissidents, stating that those who go against the party would be shunted out without any hesitation. He asserted that anti-party activities would not be tolerated, underscoring the party’s commitment to discipline. He highlighted how senior leaders like S Madhusudhanachari and Patnam Mahender Reddy gracefully agreed to the party’s decision and made room for the younger generation.

The Chief Minister also extended a message to aspirants who failed to secure MLA tickets, urging them not get disheartened and risk their political futures by acting hastily. He reassured that those who work for the party candidates’ victory, will get more opportunities in form of MLCs, MPs, and chairpersons of corporations.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao also condemned Hanumantha Rao’s behaviour and extended the party’s support to Minister Harish Rao. “One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket to his family member in an outburst has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu.

I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with Harish Rao Garu. He has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward. (sic),” he tweeted.