MLA Malla Reddy refutes land grabbing allegations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Medchal MLA Ch.Malla Reddy rejected land grabbing allegations leveled against him and said the matter will be taken up legally in the court of law.

Responding to the allegations in the presence of media persons, the former labour minister clarified that he had no role in the land grabbing pertaining to 47 acres land in Chegunta.

The Shamirpet police had booked a case against Malla Reddy and others for allegedly cheating and abusing one K Bikshapathi (74), a resident of Chegunta in Medchal, and others. They alleged Malla Reddy had allegedly conned Biskhapathi’s family members and got transferred their land.