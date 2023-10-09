Mallanna Sagar flowing through every nook of Dubbaka: Medak MP

Dubbaka farmers had become prosperous as Godavari water was reaching every nook and cranny of the district now, said Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy releasing fishlings into Mallanna Sagar in Siddipet district on Monday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Opposition Parties, who filed multiple cases in courts to stop the construction of Mallanna Sagar, were now welcoming Godavari water into fields by offering “Harathi”.

Speaking to news reporters after releasing fishlings into Mallanna Sagar in Siddipet district on Monday, the MP said the opposition parties had created several hurdles when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the project as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). However, the Chief Minister overcame all the hurdles to complete the project.

Stating that Dubbaka was once a parched place, Prabhakar Reddy said Dubbaka farmers had become prosperous as Godavari water was reaching every nook and cranny of the district now. He launched the release of 27 lakh fishlings and shrimps, worth Rs 1 crore, into the largest reservoir under KLIS. Seven villages, which had 76 tanks, were displaced under the project, the MP said, adding that the government had provided membership to the villagers in the fishermen’s society which would help them earn a livelihood.

