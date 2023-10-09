Mallaram youngsters create record yet again, 13 selected for constable posts

As many as 13 youngsters, 12 men and one woman, of the village have been selected for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Constable posts for which the provisional list of selected candidates announced recently by the TSLPRB.

Khammam: The youths of Mallaram village in Tallada mandal have done it again.

Mallaram has a unique history of youths in large numbers getting selected for constable posts whenever the job selections are done. In 2019, 17 youths of the village got selected for constable posts and an equal number of candidates got selected in 2018 police recruitment while in 2008 four youths selected for constable posts.

The village youths’ passion towards the police department began in 1999-2000 during which Dasari Veerabhadra Rao Youth Club and Police Mythri Sangham involved the youths to fight against evils like illicit liquor and others.

The youths also actively engaged Police Netra Nidhi (The Eye Bank Society of Khammam) established at the behest of the then Superintendent of Police of Khammam, VV Srinivas Rao, who is now the chairman of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The youths used to promote cornea donation under the leadership of Srinivas Rao and thus they got attracted towards the police department.

A senior police official, G Sudheer Babu who served as an additional SP in Khammam at that time encouraged youths to undergo physical training so that they could secure jobs in the police department. Inspired by him for the first time four youths got selected as constables in 2003, village sarpanch Duggidevara Samrajyam said.

She revealed that including the newly selected candidates and Home Guards, there were around 65 persons who are now in the police department from the village, with a population of around 4346. There are 12 persons from the village serving in different government departments.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the village youth with a PG degree, T Tirupathi Rao, who got selected as AR constable, said he was happy about securing a job in the police department. He said he got selected as CISF constable in Nov, 2022 but wanted to join Telangana Police.

He informed the youths in the village used to prepare for government jobs, especially for jobs in the police department, when they are in the second year of their graduation. “It is a matter of pride that our village sends a large number of youths into the police department,” he noted.