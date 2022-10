Mamatha to lead Telangana softball team at 36th National Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: G Mamatha will lead the Telangana State women’s softball team in the on-going 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The women’s softball event will start from October 7 to 11.

Team: G Mamatha (Captain), J Pooja, A Indhu, P Maneesha, V Priyanka, S Soumya Rani, P Sowmya, Ch Pravallika, L Rani, M Vaishnavi, S Sunitha, K Srujana, G Sushma, J Rebeka, Ch Keerthi, D Sindhu; Coach: Dr K Krishna; Assistant Coach: K Naveen Kumar; Manager: N Renuka.

