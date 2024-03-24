Nizamabad emerge champions

In the third-place match, Adilabad dominated Hanmakonda with a thumping 11-0 win in the one-sided encounter.
Hyderabad: Nizamabad continued their good run of form, to beat Medak 3-0 in the final of the 8th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Softball Championship at CSI High School Ground, Alair, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Sunday.
Results: Final: Nizamabad 3 bt Medak 0, 3rd place: Adilabad 11 bt Hanmakonda 0.