Nizamabad emerge champions

In the third-place match, Adilabad dominated Hanmakonda with a thumping 11-0 win in the one-sided encounter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: Nizamabad continued their good run of form, to beat Medak 3-0 in the final of the 8th Telangana State Sub-Junior Inter-District Softball Championship at CSI High School Ground, Alair, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Sunday.

In the third-place match, Adilabad dominated Hanmakonda with a thumping 11-0 win in the one-sided encounter.

Also Read Hailstorm causes damages to crops in Kamareddy, Nizamabad

Results: Final: Nizamabad 3 bt Medak 0, 3rd place: Adilabad 11 bt Hanmakonda 0.