Telangana girls clinch 41st Junior National Softball Championship

Telangana’s girls softball team beat Kerala to win the 41st Junior National Softball Championship at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 11:03 PM

Telangana girls softball team after their triumph in Patna on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s girls softball team emerged winners of the 41st Junior National Softball Championship for Boys and Girls at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Sunday.

In the final, the State girls edged past Kerala 10-9. Rajasthan recorded a narrow 3-2 win over Chhattisgarh in the boys final.

Results: Finals: Girls: Telangana 10 bt Kerala 9; Boys: Rajasthan 3 bt Chhattisgarh 3-2.