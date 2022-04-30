Man arrested for duping woman of cash, gold ornaments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly duped a woman of cash and gold ornaments after promising to marry her was arrested by the Chatrinaka police on Saturday.

According to the police, Meduri Ramakrishna alias Ram alias Kittu, a resident of Dilsukhnagar and native of Dornala in Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh, befriended the victim in 2014.

“On the pretext of marrying her, he was moving around with her and took Rs.11 lakh and gold ornaments. When she insisted on getting married, he started ignoring her,” Chatrinaka Inspector SA Khader Jilani said.

The police suspect that Ramakrishna has duped several women in similar fashion.

