Man arrested for filming students in women’s washroom during IIT-Delhi fest

By ANI Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making videos of students while they were changing in the women’s washroom of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for a fashion show during the institute’s ongoing fest, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Akash, a resident of Manglapuri, Palam, Delhi.

The police said that the accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint received through the social media platform X, at Kishangarh police station regarding making of a video in the women’s washroom of IIT Delhi.

“The accused is an employee of a private company and was hired for cleaning purposes. He has been working at IIT Delhi for the last six months,” they said.

A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

IIT-Delhi further issued a statement saying that the matter was handed over to the police immediately, adding that the institute has “zero tolerance” for such cases.

“The accused in an unfortunate and regrettable incident dated October 6, 2023, was immediately handed over to the Delhi Police which is investigating the matter. He was identified as an employee of an agency to which housekeeping services have been outsourced,” the institute said in its statement.

“The Institute treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. The Institute is fully cooperating with the police and has a zero-tolerance policy for any such instance.

The Institute has also strengthened the existing measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students and visitors at the fest,” it added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

