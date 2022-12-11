Man arrested for operating brothel in Asifabad

A man was arrested by the Task Force on charges of running a brothel while a woman was rescued in Rebbena mandal on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was arrested by the Task Force on charges of running a brothel while a woman was rescued in Rebbena mandal on Sunday. Two other men, reportedly customers, were also held.

Task Force official Sandeep Kumar said Madasi Ramesh Kumar, a watchman and native of Janagaon district was the prime accused, while the identity of the other two men was not disclosed.

Also Read Police distribute sewing machines, blankets to tribals in Asifabad

Following a tip-off, Task Force conducted raids on an abandoned industry and found that Ramesh was operating a brothel. They rescued a woman and shifted her to the Rebbena police station for counseling.

Ramesh confessed to luring women from poor families in Kaghaznagar, Rebbena and Asifabad into the flesh trade by promising huge salaries, police said.