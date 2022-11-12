Man arrested for stealing car in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested a person who was allegedly involved in theft of a car and seized the vehicle from him.

P. Vijaya Kumar, (33) a resident of KPHB colony and a native of West Godavari district had allegedly stolen a car belonging to a doctor from NIMS hospital premises on September 29.

On a complaint the police booked a case and after checking the feed of surveillance cameras installed in the surroundings identified the thief and arrested him.

“Initially, Vijaya Kumar worked as a driver with the doctor and after making a duplicate key of the vehicle left the job. On getting an opportunity, he went to NIMS hospital and took away the car from parking place,” said Detective Sub Inspector, Punjagutta, Mohd Rafiuddin.

He was produced before the court and remanded.