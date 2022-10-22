Foreign national nabbed for selling cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a foreign national along with two locals who were involved in drug peddling and seized 40 grams of cocaine and eight mobile phones from them.

Acting on specific information, the team from Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Punjagutta police caught Mohammed Toiru Bakarai (35) of Nigeria along with Apurva Mataprasad Upadhyay and Ajay Kumar, both from Mumbai.

According to the police, Toiru Bakari came to India in 2013 on tourist visa. He used to work as a chef at an African restaurant at Mira Road Mumbai. During his stay in Mumbai he met with drug suppliers and started procuring the drug in small quantity and selling the same to the customers. He later moved to Pune in 2017 and was selling drugs there.

“On coming to know about the demand in Hyderabad, he frequently visited the city to sell to consumers and also supplied cocaine through Apurva and Ajay Kumar to buyers,” said the DCP (west) Joel Davis.

The police identified five persons who were purchasing the contraband from him and investigation is going on.