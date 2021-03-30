Man arrested on burglary charges in Kothagudem

The accused was identified as Paddam Venkateshwarlu of Kannaigudem in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh

Kothagudem: Police arrested a burglar and recovered property worth Rs 3 lakh here on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Paddam Venkateshwarlu of Kannaigudem in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The accused used to break into houses during the nights to steal valuables, informed ASP, B Rohith Raju.

The police recovered 2.4 tutals gold, 35 grams silver and three LED TVs from him.

