Man assaults traffic cops, held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police on Monday arrested a car driver on charges of abusing and assaulting an on-duty Traffic Assistant Sub-inspector. The arrested person was identified as M Sriramulu (40), a resident of Gandhiguda, Shamshabad mandal.

On Saturday night, Sriramulu who was under the influence of alcohol was stopped at the ORR tollgate. He picked up an argument with the toll plaza staff and abused them. Posing as a CISF constable, he threatened them, according to police officials. As the incident led to traffic jam in the surroundings, the Shamshabad traffic police personnel reached the spot. When the cops tried to pacify him, Sriramulu abused and assaulted them, police added.

