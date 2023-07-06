Man attacks tiffin centre owner for refusing to make dosa

Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Medak: A woman who was running a roadside tiffin centre, was attacked with a sickle after she told a man that she could not make dosas for him since the batter was over.

The woman, Veeramani, suffered minor injuries on her hand while trying to defend herself from the attacker, identified as Mettu Swamy, 38, of BC Colony in Ramayampet town.

According to the Ramayampet police, Swamy had walked into the tiffin centre in BC Colony on Thursday and ordered a dosa. However, when Veeramani told him that dosa batter was over for the day, he got furious and ran into his nearby home, from where he returned with a sickle and attacked her, abusing and threatening her saying that it was not the first time she had refused to make a dosa for him. When Veeramani’s son came to her rescue, Swamy threatened and abused him as well.

Ramayampet police have registered a case and are investigating.

