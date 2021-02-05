Man beaten up by wife, children over property dispute in Hyderabad

Police said M.B.Raghunath (55), who had a jute bag business, was having frequent arguments with his family members for the last several days over an ancestral property

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: A trader was beaten up by his wife and children allegedly over a property dispute at Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura.

Police said M.B.Raghunath (55), who had a jute bag business, was having frequent arguments with his family members for the last several days over an ancestral property. On Wednesday late night, after a heated argument Raghunath was confined in the house and attacked with iron rods.

Based on his complaint, the Kulsumpura police booked a case.

