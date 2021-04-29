Man blackmarketing oxygen cylinders caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: One person who was allegedly selling oxygen cylinders at a higher price was caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team on Thursday. The police seized 19 cylinders from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mohd Abdul Kareem (32) who runs Ayesha Enterprises at Attapur and deals in oxygen cylinders. “Kareem had shifted the oxygen cylinders from his shop at Attapur to his house at Golconda and was selling to needy people at exorbitant price. On information, a raid was conducted and he was caught,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

The man along with the property was handed over to Golconda police station for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .