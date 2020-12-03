Man commits suicide after argument with wife in Mancherial

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said that the deceased was Gandhari Sattaiah (49), a drunkard from Kannepalli

By | Published: 12:00 am

Mancherial: A man ended his life by consuming pesticide after heated arguments with his wife at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Wednesday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said that the deceased was Gandhari Sattaiah (49), a drunkard from Kannepalli.

Sattaiah resorted to the extreme step following a tiff with his wife who was raising objections to him for consuming liquor and for not fulfilling responsibilities, when none was present in home. He was often picking up arguments with her. He was addicted to alcohol for quite a long time, causing inconvenience to his family members.

He was survived by a wife and three daughters. Following a complainant lodged by Padma, wife of Sattaiah, a case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .