Man dies after choking on chicken bone in Telangana

An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of his death was asphyxiation, resulting from a chicken bone stuck in his throat.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11 January 2024, 12:48 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man named Jitendra lost his life to asphyxiation when a piece of chicken bone struck in his throat while having a meal on Wednesday. The victim, a native of Jharkhand, was employed as a labourer in Elikatta village of Farooqnagar mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

Following the incident, Jitendra was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness.The doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon his arrival. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of his death was asphyxiation, resulting from a chicken bone stuck in his throat.