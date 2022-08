Man drowns in Manjeera Dam in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:30 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational image.

Sangareddy: A-28-year-old man got drowned in Manjeera Dam in Sangareddy on Tuesday. The victim was Sheik Ahmed of Upper Bazar in Sangareddy town.

According to Police, Ahmed along with his friends Anwar and Bilal went to Manjeera Dam on Tuesday morning.

In a playful mood, Ahmed got into the reservoir and drowned. Anwar and Bilal rescued him and shifted him to Government Hospital Sangareddy.

The doctors declared him brought dead. The Police have registered a case.