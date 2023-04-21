Telangana: Couple electrocuted in Mancherial

Chennur Police suspected that the supply of electricity was affected due to brief showers coupled with strong gales on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:51 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

Mancherial: A couple was electrocuted when they touched an iron wire through which electricity was passing at Line Gadda area in Chennur town on Friday morning.

Chennur police said Bollampalli Srinivas Chary (43), a goldsmith and Shashidevi (40) died when they came into contact with an iron wire on which they were drying clothes. Shashidevi suffered an electric shock first when she touched the wire and Chary was electrocuted when he tried to rescue his wife.

Police suspected that the supply of electricity was affected due to brief showers coupled with strong gales on Thursday night. The couple is survived by two sons.