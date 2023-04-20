Daily wage earner found hanging in Mancherial

A 41-year-old daily wage earner was found hanging at Pothanapalli village in Bheemaram mandal on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector G Sudhakar said that Dharavath Rajesh is suspected to have hanged himself to death as he was unable to bear the stomach pain diagnosed six months back. Rajesh was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village.

HIs wife Ramadevi lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigation is on.