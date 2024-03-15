Man flees with hired cab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man fled with a car which he had hired in Shamshabad.

Police said K.Mosha, a cab driver from Narsingi accepted the booking of a person, whose caller ID showed ‘MD’ on Thursday.

The suspect who requested Mosha to stop the car for lunch near Shamshabad bus stand, managed to divert his attention and fled with the vehicle.

Based on a complaint, the Shamshabad police booked a case and took up investigation.