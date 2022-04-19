Man found dead in lodge room in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:30 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly by suicide, in the room of a hotel at Masab Tank in Saifabad here on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shabarinath, a native of Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, is suspected to have consumed an unknown poisonous substance and ended his life.

Police said the reason for suicide was yet to be known.

The hotel staff, who grew suspicious alerted the police, who reached the spot and forcibly opened the door.

The Saifabad police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.