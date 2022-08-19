Man found murdered at liquor shop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was found murdered near a liquor shop at Rajendranagar on Friday.

According to the police, the man, aged around 35 years, was found lying in a pool of blood in front of a wine shop at Attapur in Rajendranagar police station limits. Shop workers noticed the body and alerted the police, who shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The police suspect that some persons could have stabbed the man to death last night and fled the spot. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the person and track down the assailants.