Man gets jail in road crash case in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of two years for rash and negligent driving that resulted in the death of eight persons in a road crash that took place in 2016 at Medchal.

In August 2016, the convicted person Shailender Pandey (45), rashly drove a loaded truck and crashed into a car, killing all the eight passengers on the spot at Suthariguda in Medchal.

