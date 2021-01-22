Man held for 2BHK fraud in Hyderabad

The arrested, A Mohan Krishna, a native of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, was running a men’s hostel in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly cheated people promising double-bedroom houses built by the government was arrested by the SR Nagar police here on Friday.

The arrested, A Mohan Krishna, a native of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, was running a men’s hostel in SR Nagar. According to the police, Mohan Krishna got friends with complainant T Santosh Kumar a few years ago. Recently, Krishna claimed to have close contacts with government officials who could allot 2BHK houses.

“He collected nearly Rs 7 lakh and also gave a fake property document. The fraud came to light a few days ago when the victim verified the details,” an official said.

