Man held for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Thursday arrested A Sadananda Reddy alias Karthik, a businessman from Malkajgiri, on charges of cheating.

A complaint was lodged by one K Srinivas alleging that Karthik, who reportedly ran an illegal moneylending business, sought his bank details in February, after giving him a hand loan of Rs. 3 lakh. After collecting details, Karthik started using the bank account and also started withdrawing money.

“Karthik also shared the account details to three other persons who deposited Rs 2.5 lakh as part of Karthik’s moneylending business. He however, withdrew the amount using a debit card. Srinivas then began getting calls from the others pressurizing him to return the money,” police said, adding that it was then that he realized the account was being misused.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case for cheating and arrested Karthik. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

