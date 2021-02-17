Man held for cheating railways job aspirants in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police nabbed a man from Kurnool on charges of cheating people in the guise of providing jobs in the South Central Railway here on Wednesday. He is suspected to have cheated nearly 25 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore, police said.

Police said P Khaja (46), along with his associates lured young job aspirants and promised Group-D posts in the Railways claiming to have contacts with senior Railway officials.

“They collected Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from each of the 25 odd job aspirants and cheated them,” police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the absconding suspects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .