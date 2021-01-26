Man held for raping woman in Hyderabad

Police said Shamim, who assists his father Khalim Quadri, a bone setting expert in treating patients became acquainted with the 22-year-old victim, his patient for six months now.

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police on Monday arrested Shamim Quadri (24), a bonesetter and massager from Shahalibanda on charges of cheating a woman and raping her on the promise of marriage.

Police said Shamim, who assists his father Khalim Quadri, a bone setting expert in treating patients became acquainted with the 22-year-old victim, his patient for six months now. “During her frequent visits and treatment for her spondylitis, he lured her and on a promise to marry, raped her. Recently, when she asked him about their marriage, he started avoiding her,” said an official.

Based on her complaint, the police booked a case and Shamim was arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

