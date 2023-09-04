Hyderabad: Police arrest faith healer accused of sexual assault on woman seeking healing

Mazher Khan (33), a resident of Nafeez Garden Bandlaguda had convinced the husband and in-laws of the victim saying she was possessed by five evil spirits and special prayers needed to be performed to get her rid of them.

07:30 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police arrested an alleged faith healer who on pretext of curing a woman had sexually assaulted her on a couple of instances.

“Believing Mazher, the husband took her to the house of the faith healer at Bandlaguda where the suspect sexually assaulted her,” said Chandrayangutta ACP, Manoj Kumar.

The police produced him before the court and remanded.