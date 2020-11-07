Man impersonates police officer, arrested in Hyderabad

The police seized a toy pistol, a fake identity card of a police sub inspector and other articles from him

Hyderabad: A fraudster who duped people claiming to be a police gunman working at Pragathi Bhavan was caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Saturday. The police seized a toy pistol, a fake identity card of a police sub inspector and other articles from him.

Nandikonda Santosh (31) of Indra Nagar in Rethibowli allegedly collected money from several people on the pretext of arranging jobs in government departments. “He moved around in a rented car and claimed it was allotted to him by the police department. Santosh collected money from several persons in the city and Warangal,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

In October, Santosh got engaged to a woman after convincing her family that he was a Sub-Inspector working at Pragathi Bhavan as a bodyguard cum gunman. He was arrested and handed over to the Langer Houz police for further action.

