Man jailed for 20-years for raping minor in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to rigourous imprisonment of 20-years in the sexually abusing case of a minor girl reported at Jagadgirigutta in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.50, 000 on him.

The convicted person – G.Mahipal Reddy (48), a construction worker from Dattatreya Colony, lured the seven-year-old girl from the same neighbourhood and raped her on the neighbour’s terrace.

The Jagadgirigutta police booked a case and arrested Mahipal Reddy.

Cyberabad police commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team and announced rewards to them.