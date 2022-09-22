Man killed, body set on fire in Siddipet

Siddipet: A 42-year-old man was murdered and his body set on fire at Indupriyal village of Doulthabad Mandal in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, Hanumandlakadi Venkataiah, was arrested on charges of raping his mother-in-law and was in jail for a few months. Following his release two months ago, he had returned home and was staying with his wife Swaroopa.

However, following an argument, she left home 15 days ago, after which their daughter Kasula Rajitha and her husband Kanakaiah were staying with him. Venkataiah’s brother-in-law Imbadi Srihari had also came to their home on Wednesday night.

Police suspect the hand of these persons in the murder. A case was registered and investigation is on.