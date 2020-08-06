Man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man died in a road accident on Raj Bhavan road here on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Pukhraj Bhati of Qutbullapur, was going from Khairatabad towards Somajiguda when he crashed his motorcycle into a religious structure located on the roadside.

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered by the Punjagutta police and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .