Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Man killed, wife injured as lorry hits bike in Adilabad

Ramagiri Vilas and his wife Lalitha, were on their way to Maharashtra when the rashly driven lorry hit their bike, said Adilabad Rural police

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sun - 26 February 23
Representational Image

Adilabad: A man was killed on the spot, while his wife sustained serious injuries after a lorry hit a two-wheeler on National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Chanda (T) village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad Rural police said Ramagiri Vilas (60) of Tembi in Kelapur Taluq of Maharashtra and his wife Lalitha, were on their way to Maharashtra when the rashly driven lorry hit their bike. Vilas died on the spot while Lalitha, who suffered serious injuries, was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Her condition was stated to be critical.

The lorry driver went absconding after the mishap.

