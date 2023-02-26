Car crashes into well, three injured in Karimnagar

The driver is said to have lost control over the steering and the vehicle crashed into the well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Three persons sustained injuries after the car they were traveling in crashed into an agricultural well near Gunukulakondapur of Ganneruvaram mandal on Sunday.

Medaboina Suresh, Ponnala Raju and Muddu Balakishan, natives of Lingampalli of Jangoan district, were traveling in the car. When the car reached Gunukulakondapur, the driver is said to have lost control over the steering and the vehicle crashed into the well. Local people who rushed to the spot, rescued the three passengers, with the help of ropes.

