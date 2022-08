| Man Kills Mother After She Refuses To Give Money For Liquor In Sadasivapet

08:50 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Sangareddy: A man allegedly killed his mother as she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Sadasivapet town of Sangareddy district on Tuesday. The victim is a 53 year old Mannemma.

Her son Parameshwar Goud was addicted to liquor. When she refused to give money to him to buy liquor Parameshwar attacked her with a stick, She died on the spot. The Police have registered a case.