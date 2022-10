Man on bike hits tree, killed in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: A 28-year-old man, Thammadaveni Sagar, was killed in a road accident near Banjerupalli of Dharmaram mandal on Thursday.

According to police, Sagar, who was traveling on a bike towards Pathipaka, hit a tree that fell across the road in the outskirts of Banjerpalli. He died on the spot.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.