Man lodges complaint against tractor driver for killing his chicken in Sircilla

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: A youngster named Gasikanti Raju lodged a complaint with Chandurthi police against a tractor driver for killing his chicken on Wednesday.

A native of Bandapalli of Chandurthi mandal, Raju used to raise 20 chickens. But recently, all chicken except one died after being infected by a disease.

On Tuesday, the remaining one also died by falling under a tractor owned by Dileep Rao of Bavusaipet. Raju filed a complaint after Dileep Rao failed to respond to his demand for compensation. So far, case has not been registered, SI Sunil said.

