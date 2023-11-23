Chicken rates plummet amid Karthika Masam

Previously soaring close to Rs 300 per kg, chicken prices have now plummeted by half, settling at Rs 151 for skin-on and Rs 172 for skinless.

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing Karthika Masam festivities, Hyderabad is experiencing a noteworthy downturn in chicken prices, marking a substantial decline after weeks of relentless surges. The downturn in prices is marked by chicken and meat sales witnessing a considerable decline.

Considered highly auspicious, Karthika Masam has the devout engaged in prayers and offerings throughout the month. This period emphasises the worship of plants and trees, as well as the practice of non-violence, with many adherents choosing to consume only vegetarian food as part of their month-long prayers.

Previously soaring close to Rs 300 per kg, chicken prices have now plummeted by half, settling at Rs 151 for skin-on and Rs 172 for skinless. The current rates reflect the lowest observed prices in the past several months. Various factors, including the ongoing election campaigning, propelled chicken prices upwards.

However, the arrival of Karthika Masam appears to have reversed this trend, resulting in a decline in demand for chicken and meat across the city. Local chicken shop owners highlighted the annual trend of reduced chicken demand during Karthika Masam.

A chicken trader, Abhilash Babu, said, “Karthika Masam has affected our business. Meat consumption came down and prices also went down due to poor demand. Every year, the demand for chicken drops during this period. The price fell significantly this year due to increased production but decreased demand.” Market experts anticipate the prices to stabilise by the end of the Karthika month, suggesting a potential continuation of the current rates for the next few weeks.