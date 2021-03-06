Man murdered in Hyderabad over financial dispute; two accused absconding

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was murdered by two persons over a financial dispute at Ranga Nagar in Musheerabad late on Friday.

The victim, Mohd Parvez (23), a resident of Ranga Nagar, worked as a daily wager. On Friday around 10 pm, the suspects Mohd Saddam and Ghouse called Parvez near the community hall in Ranga Nagar to discuss a financial dispute between them.

“An argument broke out between them during which Saddam and Ghouse took out a knife and stabbed Parvez resulting in severe bleeding wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment early on Saturday,” the Musheerabad police said, adding that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was booked. Efforts were on to nab Saddam and Ghouse, who are absconding.

